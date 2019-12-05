Sport Diary — December 5
TODAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Herbert Morrison vs Holland High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm
Muschett High vs Irwin High @ Muschett - 1:30 pm
Trelawny FA/Victor Wright KO
RG Strikers vs Coopers Pen FC @ Wakefield - 3:00 pm
FRIDAY
ISSA Rural Area U-14 football quarter-finals
Cornwall College vs Happy Grove @ Cornwall College - 2:00 pm
Irwin High vs Seaforth @ Irwin - 2:00 pm
ISSA Rural Area U-16 football quarter-finals
Petersfield High vs Ocho Rios @ Petersfield - 2:00 pm
Rusea's High vs Titchfield @ Rusea's - 2:00 pm
Trelawny FA/Victor Wright KO
Prospect Links vs Holland United @ Samuel Prospect - 3:00 pm
SATURDAY
JABA NBL Qualifying series
Cricket Club vs Spanish Town Spartans @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm
Falmouth Saints vs Majesty Gardens @ MoBay Cricket Club - 7:00 pm
SUNDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charleys JB Rum Super League
Wadadah FC vs Lilliput Rovers @ Jarrett Park - 1:30 pm
Montego Bay United vs Falmouth United @ Jarrett Park - 3:30 pm
MONDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
William Knibb vs York Castle @ William Knibb - 1:30 pm
Holland High vs Cornwall College @ Holland - 1:30 pm
TUESDAY
JFF Western Confed/Charleys JB Rum Super League
Faulkland FC vs George's Plain United @ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm
Harmony FC vs Super Star FC @ Bounty Hall - 3:00 pm
Sandals South Coast vs Coopers Pen @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm
FC Reno vs Hopewell United @ Frome Sports Grounds - 3:00 pm
WEDNESDAY
ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball
Irwin High vs Herbert Morrison@ Boys Club - 1:30 pm
Muschett High vs Frome Tech @ Muschett - 1:30 pm
