Sport Diary — December 5

TODAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Herbert Morrison vs Holland High @ Herbert Morrison - 1:30 pm

Muschett High vs Irwin High @ Muschett - 1:30 pm Trelawny FA/Victor Wright KO

RG Strikers vs Coopers Pen FC @ Wakefield - 3:00 pm FRIDAY

ISSA Rural Area U-14 football quarter-finals

Cornwall College vs Happy Grove @ Cornwall College - 2:00 pm

Irwin High vs Seaforth @ Irwin - 2:00 pm ISSA Rural Area U-16 football quarter-finals

Petersfield High vs Ocho Rios @ Petersfield - 2:00 pm

Rusea's High vs Titchfield @ Rusea's - 2:00 pm



Trelawny FA/Victor Wright KO

Prospect Links vs Holland United @ Samuel Prospect - 3:00 pm SATURDAY

JABA NBL Qualifying series

Cricket Club vs Spanish Town Spartans @ MoBay Cricket Club - 5:00 pm

Falmouth Saints vs Majesty Gardens @ MoBay Cricket Club - 7:00 pm SUNDAY

JFF Western Confed/Charleys JB Rum Super League

Wadadah FC vs Lilliput Rovers @ Jarrett Park - 1:30 pm

Montego Bay United vs Falmouth United @ Jarrett Park - 3:30 pm MONDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

William Knibb vs York Castle @ William Knibb - 1:30 pm

Holland High vs Cornwall College @ Holland - 1:30 pm TUESDAY

JFF Western Confed/Charleys JB Rum Super League

Faulkland FC vs George's Plain United @ Jarrett Park - 3:00 pm

Harmony FC vs Super Star FC @ Bounty Hall - 3:00 pm

Sandals South Coast vs Coopers Pen @ Crocs Lawn - 3:00 pm

FC Reno vs Hopewell United @ Frome Sports Grounds - 3:00 pm

WEDNESDAY

ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball

Irwin High vs Herbert Morrison@ Boys Club - 1:30 pm

Muschett High vs Frome Tech @ Muschett - 1:30 pm

