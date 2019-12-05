Unbeaten 'Herbie', Muschett clash in U-16 ISSA basketball
Unbeaten and high- scoring Under-16 teams Herbert Morrison Technical and Holland High are to meet in the first game of an ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball double-header at Herbert Morrison today, set to start at 1:30pm.
Muschett High and Irwin High will also meet in a double-header in Wakefield, also set to start at 1:30pm.
Holland High have won all four games played so far and are second in the points standings behind St James High who are on 11 points from six games played, while Herbert Morrison Technical have won their three games played and are in fourth place.
Herbert Morrison will also put their unbeaten four-game record in the Under-19 at stake today, when they face fourth- placed Holland High.
The Under-16 game is expected to be competitive between two teams with championship ambitions, and while Holland will depend heavily on the talented Flawless Travers, Herbert Morrison have a more balanced roster.
Travers, a member of the national Under-16 team has scored 142 points over his last three games, including 65 against Frome Technical.
Herbert Morrison's Darren McFarlane, Delmar Clarke and Kyle Fraser can be relied on to lead the team on any given day, and today they will have to be at their best to try and counter Travers.
