Avaya and C&W Business showcase at Tech Beach

Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) showcased its cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) communications technologies at the recent Tech Beach Retreat in Montego Bay last weekend. The company partnered with C&W Business to make the innovation available at the event.



“Avaya is a telecommunications company with about 150 million users worldwide. Our main focus is on unified communications, on premise telecommunications services, data and network infrastructure,” explained Charles Robinson, global consulting director, Avaya.



The over 200 attendees got to experience first-hand Avaya IX Spaces, the company's new cloud-based platform for team collaboration and meetings.



“Our goal for Avaya IX Spaces is to provide the features that employees use the most, at a much lower cost for both companies and their customers. The financial saving opportunity for organisations is very important, and it simply comes down to understanding what people need and getting it to them cost-effectively,” said Robinson.

They also used the opportunity to introduce Avaya Vantage, a customisable desktop device that provides the advantages of a smart deskphone and the flexibility of an application platform. Thanks to its integration with IoT, the device provides digital concierge services through voice command or touch screen, offering hotel guests venue information, promos, reservation booking, door lock, door camera, thermostat control, and IPTV and set-top box integration, as stated in a recent press release.



Jamaica is important to Avaya because of its strong hospitality sector. The company services approximately 60 per cent of the hotels in the Montego Bay area, including Iberostar where the Tech Beach event was hosted, Sandals and Hyatt Ziva. The company also works with several government services, as well as some banks such as NCB, so they are prevalent in the island.



Delroy Mclean, senior director of C&W Business Jamaica, also expressed his pleasure with the partnership and what it means for local entrepreneurs. “We are keen to provide first class solutions that will enable Jamaican entrepreneurs to take their businesses to the next level. Tech Beach presented the perfect opportunity to leverage our partnership with a global tech giant, Avaya, to showcase innovative solutions.”



McLean continued, “Avaya's presence at the conference speaks to the importance of the Jamaican market and a willingness to support C&W Business Jamaica in providing tailor-made solutions to meet the needs of businesses here.”



For Robinson, Avaya's participation in Tech Beach was a way to give back and to acknowledge the great work youth are doing in tech.



“Jamaica has given so much to the company over the years in business and now it's time for us to give back to the community. So many companies come and take, but I have a bit of a different attitude about that,” he shared.



Tech Beach he continued, “has been fantastic. It's amazing. For years in the United States everyone has had this vision of what Jamaica is — palm trees and coconuts and that's it — and now it's great to see motivated young people saying we're taking our island back, and taking steps to do things themselves and make things happen. I'm glad to see it and I'm proud of them”.