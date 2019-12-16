Concerning the violence in Jamaica





The unyielding violence in Jamaica defies logic. What destructive gods is possessing these gun-toting hoodlums permitting them to destroy people's lives wholescale?



Many Jamaicans are afraid of flying home from Canada and the US to spend Christmas holidays with families. Last Saturday I asked one of my childhood friends who grew up on the island for his thoughts on the unending scourge of violence plaguing the citizens of Jamaica. Without hesitation, he quipped that the island is in dire need of a head-on military intervention. “Yes, a military junta,” he continued, “Parliament must be dissolved; let the army run the country for two years.”



Of course, his comment piqued my attention, and it dawned on me that his idea would inaugurate a revolution. Yet many successful countries that had gone through a gut-wrenching revolution are prosperous today. Many countries that obtained their so-called independence from their former colonial masters through negotiations, instead of revolution, are having serious social, political and economic problems today. Many of those countries are on the African continent.



The United States — Jamaica's proverbial obsession — had its own revolution to sever itself from its former master, Great Britain, and became a republic. And, still, it needed an additional civil war approximately 100 years later, at the expense of over 600,000 lives, before becoming half-a-nation. And another 100 years later, before yielding a shaky civil rights Bill to African Americans so they could live in marginal peace. Despite all those centuries of turmoil, many Jamaicans are living there in relative peace.



Then there is Cuba, only 90 miles from Jamaica, that had its own revolution in the 1950s. I visit Cuba often and always enjoy going there. In 2010, I took my two sons there on vacation and advised them not to stay out partying beyond midnight. On the third night, I waited anxiously for them to return; watching the clock approaching 3:00 am without these young men returning from the nightclub they had gone. A quiet panic engulfed me as I could not sleep. So I presented my concerns to one of the managers at the hotel we were staying in. He promptly counselled me not to worry, but to go to one of the 24-hour bars and have a drink, and that no Cuban would harm my sons, and that I should be more concerned about a fellow tourist harming them.



Taken aback, I asked him to repeat what he had said, and he did. About 3:45 am a taxi drove up with my sons aboard. They giggled with excitement as they alighted the vehicle reminiscing about the good time they had at the club. Of course, I warned them not to do such a thing again, but I always remembered how confident that Cuban was that my sons would be safe. But, I wondered if it had been the other way around could I have given him the same assurance.



These days I visit friends in Cuba often, and walk the streets of its major cities late at nights without fear, as I would not do in many areas of Jamaica. And, despite the challenging state of that nation's economy, I have never heard a vulgar argument or disagreement with the same aggression and flinty undertone, waiting to spark a conversation into flashes of violence, as I have witnessed on many occasions among my countrymen and often wondered why.



Here we are, approaching the Christmas holidays with the incremental state of public emergency in effect across the island, and still more than 1,300 citizens murdered...and counting.



Peace in this season of goodwill towards our fellow men in the land of wood and water is hard to measure. This nation cannot greet the new year with the same unabated violence we have experienced over the past 10 years, and so I am agreeing with my childhood friend's notion of a revolution — for the dissolution of Parliament and give the Jamaica Defence Force two years to clean up the violence by any means necessary starting January 1, 2020.



Jeffery Wright, PMP, is a project manager in telecommunications living in Toronto, Canada. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or jeffery.wright@live.ca.