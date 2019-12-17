Nunes Scholefield DeLeon & Co celebrates 90 years
Nunes Scholefield DeLeon & Co, one of Jamaica's top law firms, continued its 90th anniversary celebration with a Christmas party on the east lawns of Devon House in St Andrew last Thursday night.
Staff and their guests were welcomed by Managing Partner Lowel Morgan, while Senior Partner Patrick Foster, QC spoke about the growth of the firm from the days when Jamaica was still a colony with no women attorneys.
Foster said the fact that Nunes Scholefield DeLeon & Co is now one of Jamaica's stellar law firms speaks to the company's resilience and the commitment of the staff. He thanked them for their dedication and exemplary service.
Morgan made a presentation to Trevor DeLeon, retired senior partner and consultant, who has been with the firm for 60 years, saying that it was a token of appreciation for his service to the firm which has a staff of 80, inclusive of 28 attorneys.
