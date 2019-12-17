Sentence of policemen delayed until next January

The two policemen who were scheduled for sentencing in the Home Circuit Court yesterday will have to wait until after Christmas to know their fate.



Last month, constables Christobell Smith and Garth Davis were found guilty of manslaughter and murder, respectively.



When the matter that was initially schedule for sentencing yesterday morning was called up, the court was told that the social inquiry reports were outstanding.



Smith and Davis were found guilty by a seven-member jury for the 2009 fatal shooting of Omar Marshall, a resident of Blake Road in Kingston.



Prosecutors reported that the police were conducting an operation in the area when they accosted a group of men.



Marshall reportedly ran but was held during a chase.

Prosecutors say he was taken to the back of a yard and fatally shot.

In their defence, the policemen reported that Marshall was shot after he pointed a gun at them.



According to the police, a gun was taken from Marshall.

The policemen are expected to be sentenced on January 7, 2019.