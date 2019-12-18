Concacaf's educational programme puts Ja's football ahead

Dear Editor,



Theodore Whitmore has done everything possible in his human power to convince his boss, Michael Ricketts, that he is worth the same kind of money the Jamaica Football Federation paid out to various foreign coaches in the past.



Quite recently, Whitmore, along with 18 other coaches, completed successfully Concacaf's B Licence Course, which got underway in June 2018. The gruelling three-tier course ended on December 14, 2019. The course was said to be the highest certification offered by the confederation, and this group was the first set of Jamaicans ever to have received such high standard of training in football coaching. With this level of training, and if properly executed, Jamaica can never go backwards in football, but forward ever.



The tall, rare-speaking Jamaican coach put Jamaica's name firmly on the global map when he scored two great goals for the Caribbean side in the 1998 World Cup finals held in France. It is the first time that a Jamaican football team will be led to another World Cup finals by a Jamaican home-grown coach, should we make it that far. But, I have every confidence in my coaches, and certainly in God, that this historic action will be captured by world media as part of our legacy for generations to come.



Andre Waugh, Concacaf's Caribbean manager, lauded the bravery and willingness on the part of the 19 coaches, as he said the course was the toughest challenge provided for any aspiring coaching member.



Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts also lauded the coaches for the tough challenge undertaken by them, demonstrating their willingness to see football in Jamaica and the region reach the high standard and level it must attain to be recognised globally. Can we reach that standard in the football arena? My honest answer is yes.



Like our newly crowned Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, we can excel in anything we put our mind, talent, determination, and will towards. Let us join in and play our part by supporting the Jamaican football coaches and administration in making our country proud as we stamp our name upon the pages of history.



Alrick Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com