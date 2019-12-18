If we are to curb the number of road emergencies
Dear Editor,
The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:
While I think the new Road Traffic Act is a step in the right direction, there are many systemic issues it seems the Government is not trying to address.
If we go by the number of road traffic deaths over the last few years, that in itself seems to require a state of emergency.
Another reader pointed out in a recent letter to the editor, everyone knows someone who has bought their driver's licence. I think we all know someone who has also died in a car accident, unfortunately. I would also go as far as to say, we all know someone who has been pulled over by a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for speeding or reckless driving and asked the question: “Lef' or write?” These are the issues which need to be addressed before we will see any true reduction in the number of road traffic accidents.
As a start, I think it is time that the Government switches the written test to a computer-based test. Oftentimes it is not just the motor vehicle examiner who is in on the bandooloo business, but the entire staff of the examination depot. If the written test is changed to a computer-based format, this will filter out those who have no right doing a road test in the first place.
Additionally, there needs to be stricter sanctions placed on members of the constabulary who ask for bribes when they pull over motorists for offences. I myself have been pulled over by brown suit police officers and asked for bribes.
Hugh Magnus
magnushugh@yahoo.com
