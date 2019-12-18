Officials reject two of five people applying to study in Canada

Dear Mr Brown,



I am thinking about studying in Canada. However, I heard that the rate of refusal for study permits is very high. I am wondering what is the best way to approach my studies.



— VM



Dear VM:



It has been reported by Statistics Canada that in 2015, approximately one-third of international students were believed to not be enrolled in a Canadian school.

Presumably in some cases, the failure to enrol in school is due to financial reasons.



However, there are also more elaborate and systematic schemes to bring in illegal workers by abusing the immigration system. For example, many illegal workers posing as international students often go into jobs in the transportation industry, leading to wages in the sector being suppressed and Canadian workers being displaced.



The assistant deputy minister of immigration told a conference of immigration consultants that about 10 per cent of student visa applications are fraudulent.



Study visa rejection rate



There was a total of 572,000 international students in Canada at the end of 2018, which makes Canada the world's fourth biggest destination for global education. Indian nationals make up 30 per cent of foreign students in Canada, followed by China at 24 per cent, and South Korea, France and Vietnam at four per cent each.



The student visa rejection rate is 39 per cent this year. Immigration officials are turning back two of five people applying to study in Canada.



Africans have suffered the highest rate of rejection. Eighty-six per cent of applicants from Algeria were rejected this year, as were 82 per cent from Cameroon, 81 per cent from Nigeria, 75 per cent from the Democratic Republic of Congo, 70 per cent from Kenya, and 62 per cent from Ghana.



The rejections are hitting hopefuls from India especially hard, since they have grown into the largest group of foreign students in Canada. Pakistani applicants are also being treated with suspicion, with 81 per cent being refused this year. Fifty-five per cent of applicants from Vietnam, 48 per cent from Iran and 40 per cent from the Philippines were also rejected.



Study visa applicants can be refused if they don't have enough money to support themselves in Canada, are not medically healthy, can't convince a visa officer their “main purpose in Canada is to study” rather than work, and don't seem ready to leave the country after attending school.



Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.