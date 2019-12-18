

Jamaica's largest charity organisation is urging businesses and individuals to provide more support to the island's children's homes in order to help meet the daily needs of wards of the State and the overall maintenance of the facilities which house them.



The call came from Food For the Poor (FFP) directors Kivette Silvera and Craig Moss Solomon, at the staging of its annual Christmas treat on the lawns of King's House in St Andrew yesterday, under FFP's Angels of Hope programme.



More than 800 children and their caregivers from 27 homes across the island were treated to a special day of attractions, entertainment, sports, games, and beauty and barbering services.



“These are Jamaican children, and majority of our donations come from overseas. We want local donors to come on board — not many persons understand how critical it is.

We live here, the children are born and grown here, who better to take care of them but our own? So individuals, groups, foundations — all we need is the help,” Silvera, FFP director of finance stressed in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.



Moss Solomon, a senior director at FFP, noted that under the organisation's sponsorship programme — which is supported by its United States office — individuals can sponsor a child, and those funds go toward assisting the homes themselves.



He pointed out that children's homes are constantly in need of assistance, and not just with their daily needs. “I don't know how the homes would survive without Food For the Poor, they really and truly rely on us for much,” he said, noting that despite assistance from FFP, the homes are always in need of more resources.



Silvera said the Christmas treat has been a fixture of the Angels of Hope programme for more than 10 years. “The essence of it is that we bring together all the kids from across the island from all the homes in Jamaica. They get to be entertained, and they get fed and get a gift when they're going home,” she said, adding that as well as the treat, FFP provides the homes with food, clothing, hygiene items, and anything that they need.

“We provide support just like a parent providing support for a child,” she said.



Silvera stressed that the annual event is an occasion the children anticipate and cherish as it brings them together with siblings and friends from the various homes.



She said that like other minors in the general population, children in State care also need love and affection. “The caregivers are there and they try to do that, but they can't do it alone. So if fellow Jamaicans give back in some way, shape, or form — probably just going and hugging a child, letting a child know we care about them — that is critical to how they develop,” Silvera said.



Meanwhile, Moss Solomon expressed hope that more parents will begin taking responsibility for their children, reducing the need for State intervention.



“The fewer children in homes, it means that the more mothers and more fathers are now forming that family structure which will develop youth into making the right decisions and growing into respectable members of society. It's through broken homes that you get children who are misguided,” he said.



Nordia Williams, a caregiver from Maxfield Park Children's Home, said the Christmas treat is the most significant event for the 150 wards of that facility.



“Even when it's not treat time, Food For the Poor always comes and gives other stuff like cribs, bed, pampers, wheelchairs and other necessary things. They also look after the staff too, because we need help too. This time of the year is the best time for the children,” Williams said.



Williams, who is a former resident of the home, said she has not missed a single FFP Christmas treat. “I grew up there for 18 years and there is no year that miss me, up to now. I really appreciate what they do — both for the kids, and the staff and the home.”



Roshawna Byndloss, house mother at Elsie Bemand Home for Girls, a private facility in Meadowbrook, St Andrew, said the annual event is also a major delight for her 18 girls.



She explained that in addition to being a day of fun for the children, the wards have an opportunity to reunite with friends and siblings.