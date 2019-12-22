SO ‘gifts’ - Samantha Ray

I have been truly blessed with the opportunity to follow in my dad’s professional and philanthropic footsteps through my role as COO at Mailpac.

Tony Ray was always a “people person”, playing that key role in ensuring that no one was ever marginalised, that opportunities were fairly distributed, and that giving back remained an integral theme in his professional exploits. With that example, it was important for me to align with a company that also believed in empowering people with opportunities. At Mailpac, my job is to make online shopping both accessible and affordable to a wide cross section of Jamaicans, offering the best service in class and making the process seamless. While the economic goals of my company are a priority for me, so is our social footprint.

One of our most significant relationships is the one that we have developed with the Society for the Blind, our neighbours on Old Hope Road who we work with to empower members of the blind and visually impaired community. As a company, education is at the forefront of our core values. This year we were able to help students at the Society of the Blind complete mathematics and English CSEC exams. I am inspired and in awe by the members of the community, and I hope my gift to Jamaica can always be one of fighting for the education of our people, children and adults alike. For myself personally, it will always be important to balance professional responsibility and a company's economic goals with the empathy to consider the needs of others.