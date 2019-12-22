SO ‘gifts’ - Chanda Spencer

I believe it was Audrey Hepburn who said, “As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands; one for helping yourself, the other for helping others...



...I feel blessed that through my career as a marketer, I also have a platform that allows me to help others in a meaningful and practical way. There are so many brilliant and talented young people who slip through the system because they were not given a chance at education. And so, through the Kind Hearts Foundation, my gift to Jamaica is giving these children a solid start to their education and a chance to a brighter future by building schools in underprivileged rural communities.

We're now looking to build our eighth school in 2020. On one spectrum, my job as the marketing manager for the Stewart's Automotive Group allows me to provide people across the country with premium driving experiences and at the other end, I'm able to impact the future of my country in a big way through education. In the end, the gratitude that is expressed by the kids, the parents and the entire community where these schools are built, leaves me truly humbled.