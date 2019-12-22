Can I skip the office party?

Dear Career Advisor:



I have had a great first year after graduation working at this, my dream job. I am grateful for the opportunity as I'm part of an excellent team. However, an office party has been planned for the entire organisation, but I'd prefer not to attend as I'm a recluse. Do I have to attend or can I just skip it?

Regards,

Darien



Dear Darien:



Congratulations! You have reached a significant milestone on your career journey. The first year of employment is very significant and usually the most memorable.



Indeed, it's that time of year when many companies organise office parties. Before attempting to answer your questions, let's discuss why these business-social events are organised and why they are important to the company and usually highly anticipated by workers. They...



i. help to celebrate team or company achievement;



ii. provide opportunity for employees to interact with each other and with management.

iii. are often as a means of expressing appreciation to staff for their hard work during the year.

Based on the foregoing, failure to attend, without justifiable reason, is likely to send a negative message, which could include being ungrateful, not a team player, or being antisocial. Therefore, as much as you do not see yourself as a socialite, treat this as if it were a mandatory work assignment. Do not skip the event, pick up the courage and attend.



Bear in mind that although these events are of a social nature you are still expected to act professionally. Here are a few workplace party etiquette tips that should help you feel comfortable at this and similar events.



• Arrive and depart on time – Aim to spend at least an hour, but don't overstay your welcome;

• Do not bring a guest — Go solo unless the invitation specifically allows. If you do, ensure it's someone who embraces your values;

• Dress appropriately — It's a dress-down affair. Do not wear anything that is outlandish, gaudy, raunchy or revealing;

• Display courtesies – On arrival greet the host, party planners, and colleagues;

• Don't hide in a corner – You are expected to greet, mix and mingle with all levels of employees;

• Don't talk business – It's time to relax;

• Don't discuss office gossip;

•Avoid controversial topics such as politics or religion. Find a diplomatic way to change the subject should someone raise a debatable topic with you;

• Don't over-indulge on your favourite food – Have something to eat before you arrive.

• Keep your drink in your left hand so your right hand will remain warm and dry for handshake greetings; and

• Limit consumption of alcoholic beverages – Remember alcohol often leads to an unbridled tongue.

We hope this helps.

Regards,

Career Advisor



