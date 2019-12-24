Let's not go overboard

Dear Editor,



Is it so easy for some of us to get caught up in the world of airy-fairy?

Toni-Ann Singh focused on her education and groomed herself such that she would become a worthwhile citizen, not only of Jamaica, but of the world, in general.



It is great to feel upbeat and pretty proud of this daughter of Jamaica who turned out to be Miss World 2019. However, when Michael Hue, mayor of St Thomas, suggests that he will be lobbying for a street in the parish to be named after Singh it seems like going a bit overboard.



Isn't there anything more vital to the upliftment of the parish in terms of education, health and wellness, plus viable employment opportunities that, perhaps, the seemingly over-buoyant mayor should be promoting?



I do believe we all could take our cues from the young and wise Toni-Ann by using our talents and capabilities in order to improve our standing as worthwhile, decent, forward-thinking human beings.



Instead of contemplating the naming of a road in St Thomas in honour of Toni-Ann, it is better to make her proud and happy by living exemplary lives. Moreover, why would we want to symbolically walk, run and drive over someone who, in her own way, has brought a glint of hope to our nation?



Toni-Ann Singh Road? That's euphoria on the part of the goodly mayor.



In the interim, some other people of note may even be thinking of paying homage to the reigning Miss World by requesting that her birthday anniversary be declared a national holiday. “Unnu tink wi easy?”

Peace!



Erica Brown Marriott

c/o piapam2014@gmail.com