Flow restores service to St Ann mobile customers

TELECOMMUNICATIONS firm, Flow, says its technical teams have restored mobile service to hundreds of customers who were impacted by the fire which extensively damaged equipment and infrastructure at the company's exchange in Brown's Town, St Ann on Friday.



“The mobile sites which have been restored are located at Brown's Town, Orange Valley, Friendship Pen, Lime Tree Garden, Queenhyte, Gibraltar, Alexandria, Watt Town, Top Buxton, Murray Mountain and Liberty Hill,” the company said in a release yesterday.



Shawn Holder, Flow's director of maintenance, said service was expected to be fully restored to all affected mobile customers by later yesterday, while the work continued to get all landline and Internet customers back online as quickly as possible.



“Already, we have managed to get landline and Internet services restored to some customers in the communities of Benin, Goshen and Alexandria. We are mindful of the holiday period and have been working assiduously to get all our affected customers back online in the shortest possible time,” Holder said.



The company said its technical crews had been working around the clock since Friday to restore services to approximately 1900 customers who were impacted.



Meanwhile, a teams from Flow's technical and security departments, along with personnel from the Jamaica Fire Brigade, were continuing investigations into the cause of the fire.