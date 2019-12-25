This Day In History — December 25

Christmas Day, December 25, is the 359th day of 2019. There are six days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT

1997: Cubans celebrate Christmas Day as a public holiday for the first time in 30 years.

OTHER EVENTS

1066: William the Conqueror is crowned king of England.

1223: St Francis of Assisi assembles one of the first Nativity scenes, in Greccio, Italy.

1776: George Washington crosses the Delaware for a surprise attack on British forces.

1818: The Christmas carol Silent Night is sung for first time in the Austrian village of Oberndorff.

1917: A football game takes place in the Argonne Forest during World War I between German soldiers on one side and British, Canadian and American soldiers on the other.

1926: Hirohito becomes emperor of Japan, succeeding his father, Emperor Yoshihito.

1941: Hong Kong surrenders to Japanese in World War II.

1959: The Soviet Union agrees to give financial and technical aid to Syria.

1977: Israel's Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets Egypt's President Anwar Sadat at Ismailia, Egypt, for peace talks.

1989: Deposed Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife, Elena, are executed in Romania.

1991: Mikhail Gorbachev formally resigns as president of the Soviet Union.

2001: More than 500 Kurdish and Afghan refugees living in a stuffy Red Cross centre storm the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in an unsuccessful attempt to get to Britain by foot.

2013: Egypt's military-backed interim government declares the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation, intensifying its campaign of arrests and prosecutions targeting its members.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Sir Isaac Newton, English scientist-mathematician (1642- 1727); Claude Claudion Michel, French sculptor (1783-1814); Helena Rubenstein, Australian-born beautician (1871-1965); Anwar el-Sadat, Egyptian president (1918- 1981); Cab Calloway, US band leader (1907-1994); Jimmy Buffet, US singer (1946- ); Sissy Spacek, US actress (1949- ); Annie Lennox, British singer (1954- )

— AP