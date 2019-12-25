BARBARA Dunn-Clover, manager of the Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation in Morant Bay, St Thomas, will be riding off into the sunset a happy woman.



After 27 years of service at the women's centre, she is set to retire next month.

However, this is not why she is happy. Having been an advocate for a detached nursery at the facility, the women's centre in St Thomas will finally be getting one.



Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia “Babsy” Grange made the announcement on Sunday that the Government intends to build a nursery at the centre, which will be named in honour of Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh.



“I was an advocate for a detached nursery because there is just a thin wall between the nursery and the classroom, and every time the babies cry the girls get up and they are in the nursery... I have been advocating [for] a detached nursery so that when the babies are crying the mothers won't hear and get up, and leave their lessons to go attend to the babies,” Dunn-Clover told the Jamaica Observer shortly after the government minister's announcement.



“…As a mother, when you hear your first baby cry, your first instinct is to go and see what is wrong.

So, to God be the glory; we are going to get that detached nursery.

“I am so excited, although it is happening at the end of my reign, but nevertheless I am so elated,” the women's centre manager said.



Declaring that her passion for teenage mothers was ignited while working as a nurse at the Port Morant and Arcadia health centres in the parish, she said she knew then that she to do more.



“When you work with them [as a nurse], you can only palpate them [to] deliver the babies... and that is the end of it. But when I come here (Women's Centre of Jamaica Foundation) and when I get them — because at first it wasn't the Ministry of Education placing them in schools; sometimes I cried, I had to beg principals to take them — and when I see them go back to school… and they grow from strength to strength, it gives me pleasure,” she explained.



Dunn-Clover said after the land the centre now sits on was obtained, she, along with another woman, cleaned the premises.



“We are coming from nowhere — it was the old post office... Eventually the Government saw it fit to get some containers and this is where we are now, and we are going forward from strength to strength,” she said, boasting that there have been many success stories at the women's centre during her tenure.



She also revealed that one of the centre's teen mothers graduated with 10 Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate subjects and was accepted to local universities.

“…But she chose to go to UTech (University of Technology),” she said, adding that the teen mom is pursuing her first degree in actuarial science.



Singh, who was in the island on the weekend for a four-day visit after being crowned Miss World in London, chose the centre for her “Beauty With a Purpose” project upon entering the competition. Since then, she has been working with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to improve the facilities.



Her aim is to raise $12 million to develop the institution and help provide educational opportunities for young mothers.