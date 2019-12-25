Chief justice issues judicial review caution

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes has cautioned the legal fraternity against asking the Supreme Court to grant declarations for judicial review for cases that are before the parish courts.



He said applications of this type should be discouraged except in “very exceptional cases”.



Justice Sykes made the observation in the judgement handed down in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, rejecting an application for leave to apply for judicial review by attorneys representing former Education Minister Ruel Reid and head of Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Professor Fritz Pinnock.



The men, who were slapped with fraud and corruption charges last October, challenged the authority of the Financial Investigations Division (FID) to lay the charges against them.

The arrests followed months of investigations and allegations surrounding the two accused.



“The court cannot help but note the increasing frequency with which resort is had to the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in respect of matters in the Parish Courts,” Justice Sykes said.

“It is this court's considered view that where legislature has conferred jurisdiction on an inferior court such as a parish court, it must be rare or exceptional for a superior court to grant declarations during the course of the trial or proceedings that may have the effect of undermining the authority of those courts.”



He said parish courts must be free to decide the matters there without the fear that any decision made will be brought to and entertained by the Supreme Court.



“The appellate process is there to correct errors made by the parish court judge.

The Supreme Court must be cautious in exercising its power to grant stays of criminal proceedings in inferior courts, thereby interrupting the normal and expected flow of criminal proceedings,” he stated.



Justice Sykes pointed out that in this particular court case no ruling has yet been made by any judge of the parish court but that this fact is irrelevant, as once a criminal matter is properly before the parish court then it should proceed as normal unless there are exceptional circumstances.



“The case is before the parish court and all matters of admissibility and proper procedure can be adequately addressed by the powers and procedure available in that court.

No constitutional question is being raised in this case which may involve remedies that a parish court is inherently incapable of providing,” he asserted.



Reid and Professor Pinnock, along with three others including Reid's wife and daughter, were on October 9 last year charged with breaches of the Corruption Prevention Act, conspiracy to defraud, misconduct in a public office at common law and breaches of the Proceeds of Crime Act.



— Alphea Saunders