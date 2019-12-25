Three women succumb to injuries in St Ann crash

THREE women were killed Monday when the vehicle in which they were passengers collided with a Land Rover on the Discovery Bay main road in St Ann.



The fatalities bring the number of persons killed on the road since January to 425.

Police identified the dead women as Lakeisha Harris, Neka Harris and Wendy McKain.

A police report said about 4:30 pm the driver of the Nissan Sunny motor car, in which the women were occupants, overtook a line of vehicular traffic before colliding with the Land Rover.



The women were reportedly taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver is said to have sustained minor injuries.



Director of the Road Safety Unit Kenute Hare, in the meantime, is appealing to motorists to reduce their speed on the nation's roads this Yuletide season.



The appeal comes in light of the number of people killed in crashes so far this year, including 29 since the start of December.



Hare has urged motorists and pedestrians to exercise greater care on the roads.

“We are appealing to drivers to cut their speed and look out for vulnerable road users, never overtake on a bend or at a junction or unnecessarily; never drive in a manner that will prove offensive to other road users. In addition, always use seatbelts, ensure passengers in the vehicle utilise them as well as, and children are securely fastened in the correct protective devices,” he said.



Of the 425 deaths from 388 fatal crashes, the Road Safety Unit said motorcyclists, pedestrians, passengers in private motor vehicles, and drivers of private motor vehicles account for 83 per cent of road users killed to date.



Statistics from the unit also showed that male deaths continued to outnumber female deaths on the roads.



It said of the 425 people killed so far, 367 were males and 58 were females.



“In order to have a peaceful Christmas season, road users must obey the rules of the road at all times. We cannot afford to lose anyone else in 2019, slow down and save lives. Remember to drive for the family,” Hare said