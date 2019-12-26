This Day In History — December 26

Boxing Day, December 26, is the 360th day of 2019. There are five days left in the year.

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT



2004: A massive tsunami triggered by earthquakes tears across the Indian Ocean, devastating coastal communities in 12 countries, killing at least 216,000 people, and leaving more than a million people homeless.



OTHER EVENTS



1492: Explorer Christopher Columbus founds a European settlement on the island of Hispaniola.



1748 France and Austria sign treaty about Southern Netherlands.



1773 Expulsion of tea ships from Philadelphia



1865: American inventor James H Nason receives patent for the coffee percolator.

1901: The Uganda Railway from Mombasa to Lake Victoria is completed.



1908 African-American boxer Jack Johnson stops Canadian defending champion Tommy Burns in the 14th round in Sydney, Australia, to become the first black man to win world heavyweight title; Burns is favourite in 12th title defence but Johnson dominates before police stop the bout



1962: Eight East Germans escape to West Berlin by crashing a bus through barriers at border checkpoint.



1971: Sixteen Vietnam War veterans seize the Statue of Liberty in New York harbour to dramatise their anti-war stand.



1977: Argentina's Government announces a holiday amnesty, freeing 432 political prisoners of the 3,607 being held under a state of siege imposed in March 1976.



1978: India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is released from jail.



1988 Anti-African student rebellion in Nanjing, China



1991: Algeria holds its first multi-party parliamentary elections since independence from France in 1962.



1992: Yugoslav Prime Minister Milan Panic concedes defeat in Serbian presidential elections and congratulates the incumbent, hard-liner Slobodan Milosevic.



1995 Paul Adams becomes South Africa's youngest Test Cricket player at 18 yrs 340 days



1996 Start of the largest strike in South Korean history.



1996 The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification goes into force



1996 Six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey is found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family's home in Boulder, Colorado



1997 The Soufriere Hills volcano on the island of Montserrat explodes, creating a small tsunami offshore.



1998 Iraq announces its intention to fire upon U S and British warplanes that patrol the northern and southern no-fly zones.



1998 Severe gales over Ireland, northern England, and southern Scotland cause widespread disruption and widespread power outages in Northern Ireland and southern Scotland.



1999 Severe weather in France kills over 100 people and causes extensive damage to property, trees and the French national power grid.



2003: An earthquake rocks the Iranian city of Bam, 980 kilometers (610 miles) south-east of the capital Teheran, killing 50,000 people and destroying 90 per cent of the city's residential area.



2004: A large earthquake shakes the Indian Ocean floor west of the island of Sumatra, triggering a devastating tsunami that swamped coastal areas from Thailand to Africa and killed more than 200,000 people.



2006: Gerald R Ford, who picked up the pieces of Richard Nixon's scandal-shattered White House as the 38th and only unelected president in America's history, dies at 93.

2012: China opens the world's longest high speed rail route from Beijing to Guangzhou.

2015: Floods in Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay displace 150,000, blamed on El Nino.



2018: American Colin O'Brady is the first person to cross Antarctica solo and unassisted after 54 days at the Ross Ice Shelf



TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS



Charles Babbage, English mathematician and inventor of first computer (1791-1871); George Romney, English artist (1734-1802); Henry Miller, US writer (1891-1980); Mao Tse-tung, Chinese leader (1893-1976); Leopold Mannes, US co-developer of Kodachrome film (1899-1964)

