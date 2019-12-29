Seeing what Rock-born celebs get up to over the holidays is one of our favourite pastimes at SO2. This season provided a trove of content! Whether our celebs came home to party with their equally famous hubbies, gave back to the community, spent quality time with family, or jetted off for some R&R, it proved that Jamaicans do Christmas right!



Jamaica Welcomes the Davises

American rapper Radric “Gucci Mane” Davis and his Rock-born beauty mogul/trendsetter wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis touched down on the Rock early last week for a much-deserved family vacay. Ka'oir Davis took her hubby to her birth parish of St Thomas where they enjoyed a street dance, chilling with the locals, and taking over a pan man's grill. The couple then headed to Ochi to continue the festivities and flaunt their taut and sculpted bodies. Gucci Mane even headed into town donning fake dreads, a hilarious and failed attempt at being incognito, to get patties from Juici.



Shenseea Hits the Seas

Dancehall artiste Shenseea and son Rajeiro spent the holidays in Turks & Caicos getting some quality mommy-son time. In between having meals prepared by private chefs and snapping adorable photos, Shenseea showed her Instagram followers her aptitude for jet skiing.



Usain Gives Back

Each year Olympian-cum-entrepreneur Usain Bolt hosts a Christmas treat in his hometown of Sherwood Content, Trelawny. This year, with the support of Digicel Jamaica, Gatorade, Hublot, and Puma, Bolt was able to, once again, give hundreds of children a Christmas that was merry and bright.



Winnie Decks the Halls

Canadian model of Jamaican ancestry Winnie Harlow looked like she was ready to put Ole Saint Nick in a tiff with Mrs Claus! On Christmas Day, Harlow donned a ravishing head-to-toe firey outfit to spend the day with her grandparents and mom Lisa Brown before hitting the Raptors game.



No Hype, Pure Vibes.

SO2 reckons that dancehall artiste Ce'Cile and reggae artiste Lila Ike decided that this year's celebration would be low-key but still thoroughly enjoyable. Ce'Cile headed to Miami while Ike headed home to Christiana, Manchester both proving that family is the reason for the season.