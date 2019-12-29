FLOW Browse and Talk complaint

Dear Claudienne

I currently reside in Maryland, USA. I applied for Browse and Talk service on April 18, 2019.

The service was to be installed at my house in Lewis Town, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth, Jamaica.

I paid down $9000 and the application was done at the FLOW Santa Cruz office in St Elizabeth.

I have heard nothing from them. I have tried to contact them but was unable to do so except through online chat.

On online chat I was told that there was no port in the area. If this was so why was my money taken in the first place, and why was I not communicated with? The online chat representative said a request would be made for a refund but I have not heard anything since. I am not able to speak to anyone in person.

I sent two emails, and got the automated response that someone will contact me within 48 hours. However, there has been no response. Could you use your good services to help me retrieve my money?

WC

Dear WC

Tell Claudienne on contacting FLOW has received the following response: “Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention.

Please note that WC, who resides overseas, when contacted, advised that she no longer required services from FLOW.

A refund cheque for the deposit has also been prepared since October and may be picked up from our Mandeville retail store.

MC has since been advised by email. Thanks again for the opportunity to address the needs of our customers via this medium.

We wish you all the best.

Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 1876-936- 9436 or cell 1876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.