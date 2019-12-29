Young author publishes Popularity Rules



At just 22 years old, Shamika Lindsay has already crossed one item off her bucket list, becoming a published author.



A dream that she has harboured since early childhood, Lindsay now speaks of her self-published, young adult/ mystery novel, Popularity Rules, with great pride. However, the story of Jason Forbes, an extremely popular high school student who has grown tired of his life as the centre of attention, did not come easy.



Lindsay wrestled on and off for years, with her own doubts and with criticisms from those around her. Eventually, she decided that the story that was trapped within her mind needed to come out.



The middle child of her family, Lindsay told the Jamaica Observer that she credits her parents with stroking her interest in writing.



Writing was a natural progression once Lindsay discovered how much she loved to read. For the next couple of years throughout her preparatory and early high school life, Lindsay used her writing as a creative outlet.



She admits to filling countless notebooks with various stories, though she conceded that many of those early stories were not all that good. However, the tiny spark continued to be fanned into a flame, with classmates encouraging her to write more stories.



Lindsay began drafting Popularity Rules in 2013 while she was still a student at St Hugh's High for girls. That is where the tumultuous six-year journey, which led to the final product that is now available for purchase on Amazon, began.



She admits that she abandoned the story several times as she thought simply, “no one would ever read it”.



The Kingston resident recounted one particular incident that dealt a damaging blow to her self-esteem as a writer. “A teacher I had asked what we wanted to become when we're adults and I said an author. She said to me 'authors don't make money, you can't be an author and live in Jamaica', that started to affect me as time went on. I started to think, maybe she's right.”



However, after an encouraging word from a supervisor, Shamika recommitted to bringing the characters and their stories to life.



Lindsay said at the time when Jason Forbes first came to life, his story seemed cliché. A young, handsome high school student, whose biggest problem was that he was too popular. However, Lindsay decided that the story was an important one to tell, how does popularity really affect people? What is it like to constantly be the centre of attention even when it is unwanted?



And because she is an avid Nancy Drew reader, Lindsay added an air of mystery to complete the story. To ensure that her story can withstand the test of time and match wits with a cult classic such as Nancy Drew, Lindsay poured hours into content research.

Lindsay told the Observer that while the writing process took a long time, it did not overshadow everything else in her life.



“It didn't feel like work, it was just doing something that I knew for so long, doing something that I loved to do,” she said.



The St Hugh's alumna said she drew inspiration from random things, such as sights and smells even colours would at times trigger a storyline.



The most challenging part of the entire process, according to Lindsay, was the publication.



Lindsay said she decided to go the self-publication route, simply because she did not know any publishers nor did she believe they would be interested. She notes however, that self-publishing is not for the faint of heart.



Without the backing of an established publishing house, Lindsay was responsible for finding and paying for things, such as an editor and a graphic designer. She also had to ensure that the book was formatted correctly in order to be posted on the Amazon website.



Shamika described the process as “stressful” but “rewarding”.



“What would it be like for people to read what I wrote?” The question a younger version of the 22-year-old asked her often.



“This book is a masterpiece of suspenseful writing, underlining sobering realities which many of us face in our lives,” wrote one Amazon reviewer.



“If you love YA mixed with romance, suspense and action, this novel should definitely be right up your alley! Despite being nearly 400 pages, I finished the book in two days. It was a relatively easy read, and the characters are each unique and memorable, and 'fictional friends' you'll want to revisit,” another said.



Shamika Lindsay is just one example of the talent that lies within the Jamaican population.