Stories that broke our hearts

There were a number of stories that moved Jamaicans to tears this year, but none more so than the awful death of seven-year-old Benjamin Bair, the Clan Carthy Primary School student who was crushed by a garbage truck on the school premises.



On the afternoon of October 28, little Benjamin was among a group of students waiting to be picked up at the school shortly before 5:00 pm when the driverless truck ran back, crashing into a parked taxi before overturning on him in a bizarre accident that shocked the nation.



Benjamin reportedly ran in the opposite direction of his schoolmates and was trapped between a perimeter fence and the truck.



“Oh, God, mi baby nuh deserve this,” Benjamin's mother Japhene Campbell wept the following morning as guidance counsellors, police and clergymen encircled her, singing praises unto God.



It was evident that the wave of agony sweeping through Campbell was more than anyone could bear.



And while songs swirled around her, nothing seemed to make sense.

The wailing mother only had questions.



“Mi a grow mi son fi be a man. Mi seh mek mi live fi see him past the worst and God nuh answer mi prayer. Oh, God; oh, God; oh, God, why? Benjamin, come Benji, come back. Benji, Benji, Benji,” she murmured between sobs, rocking back and forth in the arms of a relative.



Earlier this month, the nation was again shocked and many moved to tears after reading the victim impact statement read in the Supreme Court by a relative of Joeith “Chrystal” Lynch and her mother, Charmaine “Gloria” Rattray, who were brutally murdered and their heads severed in July 2011.







The statement was read before High Court Judge Justice Vivene Harris sentenced the four men convicted of the gruesome crime.



The relative, whose identity and gender the court ordered be protected, revealed the traumatic and long-lasting effects of the murder on the family.



“For me, it was terrifying, the most horrible thing I have ever been through. I was one of the persons who had to go to the post-mortem to identify the bodies — the headless bodies. When I saw the chops on them you can see that they were fighting for their lives. But the worst thing for me was the heads — one was just skull and hair, and the other was stink because it was in the river water and had started decaying.



“What kind of people have the heart to do this to someone? Chop them, shoot them, and then cut their head off. Then you throw their heads away like their life is worth nothing. Chrystal spent all her life in Lauriston, that's where she was born. Everyone knew her, so I'm sure the young men knew her very well. They were in her age group, so maybe they had played together at some point in their lives.



“What kind of demon possessed them to do this to two innocent women. Don't they have mothers, sisters, grandmothers. Don't they have a heart? God, man!” the relative said.



“I don't sleep well. I've lost so much weight. I'm unable to eat meat with chopped bone because the image is still fresh in my mind. The smell, the aching in my heart just at the mention of their names.



“These young men have no idea the mayhem they have caused — the hurt, the pain, the anguish. Chrystal was destined for greatness and you robbed her of a life, of a future, of a chance to take her mother out of poverty,” the relative added.



The convicted four — Adrian Campbell, Roshane Goldson, Fabian Smith, and Kemar Riley — were all given life sentences.



'Daddy, don't kill Mommy' was the headline telling the tragic story of a 12-year-old girl's earnest cry when her father, Patrick Gowans, chased her mother, Rouleene Clarke-Gowans, and shot her before killing himself on Waltham Park Road on April 10.



Prior to beseeching her father, the girl had told her mother to run when she saw her father heading towards her with a gun.



The gruesome murder/suicide occurred days before the child's 13th birthday.



The couple, who had been married for 15 years, were both employed to the Department of Correctional Service as warders.