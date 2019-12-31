Bahamas gets churchman's support in marijuana debate

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Retired Archbishop and Primate of the Province of the West Indies Drexel Gomez, says while he fully supports the decriminalisation and medical use of marijuana, he is against recreational use of the drug.



“There's no doubt whatsoever that there is a positive role for cannabis in the medical field, but my concern is how is that going to be controlled. I am strongly in favour of decriminalisation. But you must still restrict the use of cannabis in the community.



“If you legalise it to open it up to the public that would be a serious, serious error. There is no question that there are some negative aspects of cannabis. To give the impression that you can just open the floodgates and let everybody use it, would be disastrous,” the former senior church official told the Tribune newspaper.



His comments followed the recommendations contained in the 98-page preliminary report of The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana.



The commission is recommending the legalisation of medicinal marijuana, the decriminalisation of the possession of up to one ounce of the substance and is endorsing the economic benefits of the industry.



In the report leaked to the media, the commission is of the view that marijuana should be decriminalised and persons allowed to have a maximum of one ounce in their possession without prosecution.



“The allowable one ounce of marijuana may be subject to increase after a review of implementation,” the report noted, adding that “recreational marijuana should be permitted for adults over 21 years and medicinal marijuana should be permitted for adults over 18 years of age”.



But Archbishop Gomez told the newspaper that it is important that the narrative on the legalisation of marijuana is clear so that the average person understands.



“I would want to emphasise the aspect of decriminalisation. I especially agree for young men who had to serve prison time for just having a joint, to me it's only rational and sensible to remove that stigma and I would agree removing that from their criminal record.



“I would strongly support that as a social issue. In terms of availability, it does seem to me that we have to be extremely careful in controlling the use because there is a feeling in the community that once the law is changed everybody can have a fling and that is nonsense,” said the archbishop, urging that an overall authoritative agency be established to monitor all areas of a cannabis industry here.



“I hope that we would produce one body to control all of the aspects of cannabis. One ministry should have total control over the whole and within the ministry there are departments. So we should create a national organisation responsible for all aspects of cannabis use in the country. This body would be responsible for all of the activities. It would be better for the country if there is one group, one authority that deals with all the issues related to marijuana,” he said.



“Patients being permitted to grow plants; I am concerned over that position. I would be happy if the availability of cannabis for medical use is controlled completely by medical people. Opening up the possibility for patients to growing their own marijuana is to be fraught with difficulties because it can be exploited and lead to serious problems.



“We must have strong controls at every level. And that means that we must have controls about who is to produce the cannabis and controls as to how it is to be made available to the general public and how it is to be made available for medical use.



“The Government must accept responsibility for putting in the reasonable and necessary controls so that the availability of cannabis is always controlled and not that it is free for all. And that control would be licensing people to grow also licensing people to sell, so we don't have people walking in the streets trying to sell joints.



“The control is going to be absolutely crucial if the common good of the nation is to be preserved and enhanced. And I would want to emphasise the importance of the common good, it isn't for individual enjoyment but whatever rules we put in place, must be to protect the common good,” the retired church official added.



Meanwhile, a pastor is warning that Bahamians were being “set up for a life of drug addiction” if the Government fully accepts the recommendations of the Commission.

“I think that is sad. I believe that if this report is accepted and implemented by the Government, it will be a sad day in The Bahamas,” said Pastor Cedric Moss, the founding and senior pastor at the Kingdom of Life Church here.



“Why would we say that we want to protect our young people, and we are setting them up for a lifetime of possible drug addiction and, in some cases, cannabis-induced psychosis?”