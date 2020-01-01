Rift between a bishop and another bishop's wife

The stories that made us laugh last year emanated mostly from the courts and, of course, were extremely popular among our online readers in particular.

Easily, the story that generated most discussion was that of a 21-year-old bishop who accused another bishop's wife of assaulting him because he had shunned her sexual advances.

The story, published in June, reported that the bishop, who ministered at a Baptist church in Jones Town, St Andrew was bitten on his face and hit in his head with a stone by the 36- year-old complainant, Keisha Genius.

But Genius, who was charged with unlawful wounding, denied hitting the bishop. Genius told the St Andrew Parish Court that the dispute started after she found her two-year-old with a condom in the house where the complainant was staying.

“He started calling me big ole gal and some other language, and him rush me and I use mi hand and wrap round him head and draw him on the ground,” she said.

But the pierced-nose bishop, who was clad in a red African pants suit when he appeared in court, told Judge Maxine Ellis that although they had an argument about the condom that Genius found, the incident occurred because she was carrying “feelings” after he rejected her overtures.

Explaining that the accused's husband had invited him to live at their home, the bishop said, “I did know that they had matrimonial dispute from longer time, and when I went there she placed certain advances towards me in terms of sexually, and I go to church and I have certain beliefs so I ignore her. So because her son found that I have condoms and that I am sexually active with females, that bring the dispute between me and her.” He said that on the day of the incident he was inside a room in the house when he felt a blow to the back of his head and he rushed at Genius.

They got into an argument and, according to the bishop, Genius had a stone in her hand. He said when he attacked the woman to get the stone from her, “she wrap my locks in her hand and have my face in the ground like I am her child”.

Sometime after, he said, he realised that he had a wound to his head and that it was bleeding. The bishop further told Judge Ellis that since the incident he had received threats after Genius accused him of being gay and having an affair with her husband.

“She made several men attack me in Jones Town,” he said. After more charges and counter charges the judge told them to keep the peace and that set a sentencing date for July 19.