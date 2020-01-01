Holness heads above the rest

Dear Editor,



When I look back from 2010 to 2019, Andrew Holness's performance over these years stands above the rest.



He started out the block of time as education minister and ended as prime minister.

When Andrew Holness was selected to be prime minister of Jamaica late 2011 some were surprised. He became Jamaica's youngest prime minister. The road wasn't so smooth for the young Holness as he lost his first general election as party leader to Portia Simpson Miller in a landslide and suffered a humiliating defeat in the locals.



His leadership was then challenged in 2013 and he faced opposition from within up until late 2015.



In 2016 Jamaica saw a different Andrew Holness; a more mature and charismatic leader. He transformed the way politicians used social media. Many credit social media for his surprise 2016 victory over Simpson Miller. Also he should be credited on how to ran a campaign on-message and on substance in the form of the 10-point plan.



He's known as the builder due to his infrastructural construction prowess. We are having a historically low unemployment rate under his Administration and we are still fiscally sound and responsible.



He's having an impact in the region and on the international scene as a great prime minister and leader.



For the next 10 years I hope his legacy is to let us sleep with our doors and windows open through an annual crime rate of under 500. Also I hope that he's the man who will constrict corruption.



Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com