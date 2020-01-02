Introducing Rozayne

ROZAYNE Douglas was born December 20, 2018.

Favorites: Rozayne's favourite fruits are mango and papaya. He also loves guava, banana, and Gerber mango baby food. His favorite cereal is cornmeal porridge.

Likes: He loves birds and will keep looking through the room or kitchen windows hoping to see them passing by.

Personality: Rozayne is a very happy baby. He loves to smile and play with his bigger brother, Davante. His first words were 'Nana' (that is the name he calls his grandmother). He is a very active little boy who wants to be up and about putting his hands on everything in his reach.

Parents' wish for the future: “We wish Rozayne grows up to be a man of dignity who loves the Lord. We want him to respect everyone no matter their situation in life, to love and be loved, to find something that he is passionate about, and to always know that we are his biggest cheerleaders.”

