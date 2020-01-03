The 'One' in 6ix

IT'S safe to say 2019 was a banner year for newcomer Daddy1. The Salt Spring, St James-bred deejay rose to the fore with the hit songs Anthem, Out Here, Bro Gad and Custom.

His popularity soared further when he called Prime Minister Andrew Holness as one of his “Bro Gads”.

Recently, the breakthrough artiste reflected on the year with the Jamaica Observer.

“My best memory musically for 2019 — none of them would be considered or categorised as not the best. All of them were memories of progress, memories that will be cherished and even as time goes by, the memories will always stay for as we all know, memories last for a lifetime,” he explained.

Born Adrian Daley, Daddy1 is a member of the Squash-led 6ix, a collective of dancehall artistes including Chronic Law. He is aware of the influence his music has on Jamaican youth.

“Being loved by so many young people, shows the influence I have had on people. Being in an influential position, I am able to assist people, if not financially, I can be a positive impact on their lives,” he said.

His first hit song, Out Here, promotes the popular footwear Nike, and the much-maligned practice of skin bleaching.

Other hits followed, making him one of the hottest acts out of St James, which has produced a number of big names in the last 10 years.

The 20-year-old Daddy1 was raised in a single parent home which taught him responsibility from an early age.

“It was me, my two brothers and my sister. I was the man of the house so that's how I got the name Daddy1,” he recalled.

While at school doing impromptu jams, he found his calling. His peers and relatives encouraged him to follow his dream and become an entertainer.

“My community and my family always gave me the support. I was beating desks in school and making rhythms. My family used to say, 'you're going to buss one day', and people from the community told me the same thing. They all believed in me, so obviously I had to believe in myself,” Daddy1 explained.

Bro Gad was another massive hit. Produced by Sky Bad Musiq Production, it hears Daddy1 proclaiming PM Holness as one of his Bro Gads. He plans to maintain his momentum in 2020.

“Firstly, let me say where there is a plan, there is a divine intelligence. Hard work and determination is the key to success and progress.

The upcoming songs and music videos that will be released should have a positive impact on the youths, influencing them that they can achieve anything through hard work and perseverance,” said Daddy1.