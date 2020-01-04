Caribbean American advocate wants Bernie for president
NEW YORK, USA (CMC) —Caribbean American Public Advocate for New York City Jumaane Williams has announced his endorsement of US Senator Bernie Sanders for president of the United States.
In an endorsement video, Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, lauded Sanders' inclusive grass roots movement, as well as his “consistency and commitment” on issues such as quality housing, health care and education.
Williams previously endorsed Sanders's 2016 presidential bid and served as a delegate during the Democratic Convention.
“It's critically important to have someone like Bernie Sanders as the next president, because we have to have someone who's not just going to heal and unite but who is going to change the system that's in place,” Williams said.
“When I first got elected, I made a decision that I didn't get elected to get re-elected – I got elected to try to cause transformational change for people who feel their voice hasn't been heard,” he said, adding that Bernie would do the same thing.
“Bernie's message resonates because everybody understands that they, too, deserve quality housing, quality health care and quality education. We all deserve that, and Bernie Sanders is the one who is going to lead that charge.”
Sanders praised Williams as “truly an advocate for the people”, adding that he was “proud to receive his endorsement today.
“Jumaane and I share a common cause – to change the systems that make it harder and harder for working families to get by. I am grateful to have the support of my fellow Brooklynite, and the grass roots support of so many New Yorkers,” Sanders said.
Williams' endorsement of Sanders follows other high-profile endorsements he's made of New York progressives, including US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Sanders is among the front runners for the Democratic Party's nomination to contest the November election against the incumbent President Donald Trump.
Caribbean American advocate wants Bernie for president
NEW YORK, USA (CMC) —Caribbean American Public Advocate for New York City Jumaane Williams has announced his endorsement of US Senator Bernie Sanders for president of the United States.In an endorsement video, Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, lauded Sanders' inclusive grass roots movement, as well as his “consistency and commitment” on issues such as quality housing, health care and education.Williams previously endorsed Sanders's 2016 presidential bid and served as a delegate during the Democratic Convention.“It's critically important to have someone like Bernie Sanders as the next president, because we have to have someone who's not just going to heal and unite but who is going to change the system that's in place,” Williams said.“When I first got elected, I made a decision that I didn't get elected to get re-elected – I got elected to try to cause transformational change for people who feel their voice hasn't been heard,” he said, adding that Bernie would do the same thing.“Bernie's message resonates because everybody understands that they, too, deserve quality housing, quality health care and quality education. We all deserve that, and Bernie Sanders is the one who is going to lead that charge.”Sanders praised Williams as “truly an advocate for the people”, adding that he was “proud to receive his endorsement today.“Jumaane and I share a common cause – to change the systems that make it harder and harder for working families to get by. I am grateful to have the support of my fellow Brooklynite, and the grass roots support of so many New Yorkers,” Sanders said.Williams' endorsement of Sanders follows other high-profile endorsements he's made of New York progressives, including US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Sanders is among the front runners for the Democratic Party's nomination to contest the November election against the incumbent President Donald Trump.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy