Caribbean American advocate wants Bernie for president

NEW YORK, USA (CMC) —Caribbean American Public Advocate for New York City Jumaane Williams has announced his endorsement of US Senator Bernie Sanders for president of the United States.





In an endorsement video, Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, lauded Sanders' inclusive grass roots movement, as well as his “consistency and commitment” on issues such as quality housing, health care and education.





Williams previously endorsed Sanders's 2016 presidential bid and served as a delegate during the Democratic Convention.





“It's critically important to have someone like Bernie Sanders as the next president, because we have to have someone who's not just going to heal and unite but who is going to change the system that's in place,” Williams said.





“When I first got elected, I made a decision that I didn't get elected to get re-elected – I got elected to try to cause transformational change for people who feel their voice hasn't been heard,” he said, adding that Bernie would do the same thing.





“Bernie's message resonates because everybody understands that they, too, deserve quality housing, quality health care and quality education. We all deserve that, and Bernie Sanders is the one who is going to lead that charge.”





Sanders praised Williams as “truly an advocate for the people”, adding that he was “proud to receive his endorsement today.





“Jumaane and I share a common cause – to change the systems that make it harder and harder for working families to get by. I am grateful to have the support of my fellow Brooklynite, and the grass roots support of so many New Yorkers,” Sanders said.





Williams' endorsement of Sanders follows other high-profile endorsements he's made of New York progressives, including US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.





Sanders is among the front runners for the Democratic Party's nomination to contest the November election against the incumbent President Donald Trump.

