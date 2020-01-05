I want my police pension

Dear Claudienne

I am a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. I enlisted in the force on the 11th of November 1972 and served for 12 years.

In March 2014 I submitted my application for my pension along with the relevant documents. Up until this day — five years later — I am unable to get my pension.

Whenever I call the Ministry of National Security I am told that they are unable to locate my file and will have to make up a new one.

The process seems to be going nowhere and it is very, very frustrating.

Your help in this matter would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you

BR

Dear BR Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the permanent secretary (PS) of the Ministry of National Security re your pension issues since May 2019.

The PS then instructed the senior director of human resources at the ministry to deal with the matter.

Reconstruction of your file was completed and sent to the Internal Audit Unit in September 2019.

The column has been informed that the audit unit sent your file to the Ministry of Finance's Pension Administration Unit in October, 2019 for your pension benefits to be processed.

We wish you all the best.

