I want my police pension
Dear Claudienne
I am a former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force. I enlisted in the force on the 11th of November 1972 and served for 12 years.
In March 2014 I submitted my application for my pension along with the relevant documents. Up until this day — five years later — I am unable to get my pension.
Whenever I call the Ministry of National Security I am told that they are unable to locate my file and will have to make up a new one.
The process seems to be going nowhere and it is very, very frustrating.
Your help in this matter would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you
BR
Dear BR Tell Claudienne has been in communication with the permanent secretary (PS) of the Ministry of National Security re your pension issues since May 2019.
The PS then instructed the senior director of human resources at the ministry to deal with the matter.
Reconstruction of your file was completed and sent to the Internal Audit Unit in September 2019.
The column has been informed that the audit unit sent your file to the Ministry of Finance's Pension Administration Unit in October, 2019 for your pension benefits to be processed.
We wish you all the best.
Have a problem with a store, utility, a company? Telephone 876-936-9436 or cell # 876-484-1349 or write to: Tell Claudienne c/o Sunday Finance, Jamaica Observer, 40-42 1/2 Beechwood Avenue, Kingston 5; or e-mail:edwardsc@ jamaicaobserver. com. Please include a contact phone number.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy