Hello, 2020!

New Year, New Me…Not Me! Vision boards…not my thing!



My life milestones transcend the calendar. Too often we tie ourselves to clocks and calendars rather than just living and becoming a better version of ourselves. Here are my four constants:



1) Spiritual growth. What have I done to grow closer to God? This is really a daily walk for me but it is important to take stock and know that I am moving forward.



2) Travel to someplace new. I have wanderlust, always did. I think it started from all the books I read as a child about far-off places. I truly enjoy learning about people and places. Travel challenges your notions of how life should be lived, expanding your world view beyond the narrow concepts of where you dwell. Let me not leave out 'mi long belly'! I love food and love trying different cuisines.



3) Try something new. For the last few years this has been a physical challenge for me. One year I did an obstacle course race and this year I did a tri sprint. I hate the concept of fear; I don't like the idea that it can control me. So if it scares me, chances are I shall push myself to get over it. The feeling of accomplishment drives me to level up.



4) A financial aspiration. Every year I need to know that I am moving closer to some fiscal objective to typically reduce debt and increase income. Most of what I previously mentioned requires financial discipline. Like many, I like nice things. But things don't last forever, so I'd rather create memories and gain financial security.

My investments, or the gains thereon, allow me to travel, and they serve as my (golden) nest egg since I plan to retire and maintain my current quality of life, or live even better for that matter.



Like every year before it I just want to be a better me for 2020; how one achieves that is completely individualistic. One thing I am certain of is that my perception of time is truly mine; it is my life journey, after all.



“If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.”



– The Alchemist