PHOTO: Football lessons

Carlos Blazquez, a coach with the Real Madrid Foundation, makes a point during Monday's session with local coaches at Beaches Negril at the start of the week-long football clinic put on by the Sandals Foundation and Real Madrid Foundation to benefit local children. The clinics that will end on Saturday are open to 30 children between ages 9 and 14 years old. Monday's three-hour seminar was an immersive theoretical and practical training session aimed at passing on the skills, training and knowledge of which future generations can learn, benefit and excel, according to the organisers. (Photo: Paul Reid)

