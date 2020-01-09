Promoted Club Ville make debut in St James FA Major League

Promoted Club Ville FC will hope to make a winning start to their first season in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League today when they take on Irwin FC at Irwin High, in a Zone 1 game set to start at 3:45pm.



Club Ville won the St James FA Division One last season to earn promotion and face a good Irwin FC team that failed by just one point to qualify for the semi-final.



Also today, Reggae Youths, who were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League at the end of last season, will take on Montego Bay Boys Club at the UDC field.



The competition that will see 12 teams participating kicked off on Monday with two-time finalists Heights FC beating Somerton FC 2-1 in their opening Zone 2 game, while Granville FC and Cambridge FC played out a 0-0 draw, both games played at the UDC field.



Wade Daley, who returned to the team after playing for Montego Bay United, and Anthony Gooden, scored for Heights FC as they made a winning start.



Both Granville United and Cambridge United, last season's Major League beaten finalists, played most of their game with 10 players after each received a red card in the first half when Julian Fisher and Jerome Hines, respectively, were sent off.



In the first game, Heights FC, the losing semi-finalists last season, led 2-0 at half-time with Daley scoring in the 20th minute and Gooden adding another goal in the 39th minute.



Hakeem Graham scored for Somerton FC in the 71st minute.



The clubs are competing in two groups of six including promoted team Club Ville and Fire House, the Division One finalists from last season, as well as Granville United, Somerton FC and Reggae Youths who were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League.



Granville, Reggae Youths, Cambridge, Irwin FC, Montego Bay Boys Club and Club Ville will play in Zone 1, while Somerton, Violet Kickers, Heights, Melbourne Mind Game, Bogue FC and Fire House will contest Zone 2.



The teams will play two games against each other in their zones with the top two on points advancing to the semi-finals.