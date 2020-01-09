Teams continue battle for semi-final spots in ISSA boys' basketball



MONTEGO BAY, St James — The battle for semi-final spots in the ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball championships will continue today, while defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical will seek to extend their unbeaten records in both sections, as they host Muschett High in a double-header at Bogue.



The Herbert Morrison Technical Under-19 team will be looking to complete yet another perfect regular season record, as the Under -16 team go after a sixth-straight win and a chance to move past Holland High into second place.

Also today, Rhodes Hall and William Knibb will meet in an Under- 19 game at Rhodes Hall.



Herbert Morrison leads the Under -19 section with 12 points, one more than Cornwall College, followed by William Knibb Memorial on nine points, York Castle and Holland High are on eight points each, followed by Rhodes Hall and Irwin High on seven each, and Muschett High on six.



St James High reclaimed sole ownership of the lead in the Under-16 section after beating Holland High on Tuesday, improving to 13 points, one more than Holland High — both from seven games with one left to be played. Three teams are on 10 points — Herbert Morrison with three games to be played, Cornwall College with two games to be played and York Castle with one game to be played.



Muschett High and Irwin High are both on eight points, William Knibb on seven and Frome Tech on four.



On Tuesday, Cornwall College fortified their claims for places in both semi-finals with big wins over Irwin High at Cornwall College, winning 153-11 in the Under-19 and 104-9 in the Under-16, while St James High beat Holland High 63-40.



Kemauny Welch scored a game-high 28 points for St James High as they handed Holland High their second loss of the season, leading 17-8 after the first quarter, 37-20 at half- time and 47-31 going into the fourth quarter.



Jodel Williams scored 16 points for St James High as Marcel Shields had 12 rebounds.



Tyreese Williams had a double-double for Holland High with 18 points and 10 blocked shots, as well as nine rebounds.



Omar Campbell highlighted his triple-double with 52 points, as he led Cornwall College to their 140 plus points win in the senior section as Kenrick Brown also got a triple-double.



The home team led 35-3 after the first quarter, were up 75-6 at half- time and extended the advantage to 121-6 at the end of the third quarter.



Campbell also had 14 rebounds and 12 blocked shots; Brown scored 23 points, had 10 assists and 18 steals, while Romario Senior had a double-double 34 points and 10 steals and Rushane Francis scored 10 points and had eight steals and seven assists.



Cornwall College's Under -16 team had set the pace with their big win in the first game of the double- header with three players registering double-doubles.

Shemar Martin scored 28 points and had 11 steals, while Dionte McBean and Jerold Grant both had figures of 18 points and 12 rebounds with Javar Brooks scoring 22 points.