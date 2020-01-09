Edwards pushes to unearth talent across the west

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Okarie Edwards, the driving force behind Dyce Empire Recording Label, is on a mission to unearth and expose new and emerging talent especially in western Jamaica.



The Trelawny native, a graduate of Holland High School in the parish, took the plunge to launch his own label last year.



Edwards, who is also a trained chef, decided to start his own entity, after years of working with another label.



“I have always been around music, especially the production side of the business and it was always a dream to start a label and provide an avenue for young artistes to have a space to record without the need for finding huge sums of money upfront,” he told the Jamaica Observer West.



“Naturally, we work with established artistes, but a major plank of the business is the focus on young talent. With our partners at Real Pagers Recording Studio we have managed to unearth some young, talented artistes and compiled a project with eight singles that were released during the Christmas season. All the tracks were laid down on a rhythm we built called Firmament.”



He noted that among the artistes worked on the project were Amadi with a song called Deadface; Movack on a track entitled Up North and Vykox on Million.



“So far it has been progressing well, we are being played on Fit FM, the only radio station out of Trelawny. More importantly for us though, is that our distribution is worldwide. We have deals with Zojak Worldwide and we are also putting our artistes on streaming services such as Spotify, I Tunes and Amazon Music,” Edwards added.



The label is currently working on a new rhythm to kick-start activities for the new year, and with their operations also expanding into Clarendon, they are looking forward to widening the reach and talent pool.



Edwards added that he assists artistes with building beats, promotions, bookings and video shoots.



“I have a genuine love for the music, and I do my best to push the artistes as much as possible,” he stressed.



He told the Observer West that he is also the promoter for Drunk, an event that originated in Trelawny.



“We are going to Montego Bay in March of this year and I'm bringing our artistes with us on that show,” he said, adding that, “We are open for business and any upcoming artiste that's out there and need some help, can reach out to us.”