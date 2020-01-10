Lawson takes over classic car club

Jason Lawson took the helm of the Jamaica Classic Car Club (JCCC) in September at the club's 2019 Annual General Meeting. He replaced Shane Angus, who, after six years of running the club, declined to be nominated due to personal reasons.



“I was humbled by the nomination and accepted the post,” Lawson told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.



Lawson had been a long-time member and was first vice-president during Angus' terms.

His aim is to mirror and build on the positive direction that the JCCC was put on by the former president.

Lawson promised to work on the topics affecting the club from increasing membership, working to ensure the legitimate importation of classics, to trying to further reduce road and back licence fees.

His presidency continues the club's trend of younger leadership, which has led to an increase in a cross-sectional appeal and more active membership.



Since November Lawson has overseen three of the club's monthly Link Up events where JCCC members head out to locations across the island to publicly display their vehicles. These will resume in January.



