New age limit on imported vehicles

The new age limit at which motor vehicles can be imported into the island took effect last year.



The Trade Board had announced on May 31 that the maximum age limit on all categories of vehicles being imported into the island would be raised.



The agency, in a notice published on its website on November 6, said the amendment will now see the age limits for cars, light commercial vehicles and commercial vehicles ranging from six to 30 years.



Under this new regime, the importation age for cars (sedans, station wagons and SUVs) as well as buses and pick-up trucks (not exceeding 1,500 kg) will be capped at six years.



Meanwhile, a 10-year limit was placed on pick-up trucks and small trucks with an unladen weight of 1,501 kg to 3,000 kg, panel vans, window vans and buses with a seating capacity of nine to 14 people.



For commercial vehicles, buses will have a limit as follows:

• Seating capacity 15-20 — 12 years;

• Seating capacity 21-30 — 15 years;

• Seating capacity 31-45 — 20 years;

• Seating capacity exceeding 46 — 25 years.



Trucks will be treated as follows:

• Unladen weight 3001 kg – 6,000 kg — 20 years

• Unladen weight 6,001 kg – 8,000 kg — 25 years

• Unladen weight exceeding 8,000 kg — 30 years