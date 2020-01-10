Gregg rules rally

Kyle Gregg dominated rally headlines for 2019 on the back of a strong finish to his 2018 season where he won the prestigious end of year Rally Jamaica, paired with then new co-driver Marcia Dawes.



Winning continued as he headed to Rally Trinidad in April and won there. He then went on to win the first of rallies for the year in September.



“The lack of events this year hasn't hampered us as most of us went to Trinidad at the start of the year. We've been doing our own little test sessions,” said Gregg after that event.



This was an ominous warning to rivals that despite not having a large number of rallies to practice during 2019, he and his team were doing everything to ensure back-to-back wins of Rally Jamaica.

With a good start Gregg and Dawes settled in for the expected two-day battle, but it never materialised. Unlike 2018 there was no mechanical drama for him to overcome.

Instead, rivals behind him fought punctures, and their own gremlins in an attempt to stay in touch. It didn't happen and Gregg stayed above the drama for his third Rally Jamaica win.



“I'm glad with the win. This is the third time I've won it, and the first back-to-back after winning it last year, so I'm happy,” Gregg told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.



Given the near non-existent 2019 rallysport season, it is yet to be seen how 2020 turns out for Gregg.

— Rory Daley