McConnell is the man



Twenty-one year-old Fraser McConnell ended 2019 with the title of Americas Rallycross (ARX) ARX2 champion, finishing fourth in the World Rallycross (WorldRX) RX2 championship and securing that series fan favourite award.

He then came home to be granted two more awards for his achievements, the FIA Americas Award and RJR/Gleaner Sportsman of the Year for Motorsports.



“I am so honoured to add these awards to what has already been a great 2019 for me,” he told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.



McConnell's titles are made even more amazing by the fact that this was only his second year in ARX2 and his first in RX2. Having already won multiple local championships in circuit and Rallysport, McConnell made the jump to overseas competition in 2018 joining ARX2 for the Dirtfish Rallycross team.

He finished fourth that year after going head–to–head with the series champion Conner Martell.



Unfortunately, ARX was disbanded by its organisers in November 2018. McConnell announced on his return to Jamaica in January that he will be aiming for a drive in the revised World RX series in 2021 as it switches to electric-powered vehicles.

Until then he will be showcasing his skills to potential teams in various American and World RX events.