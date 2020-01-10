Caio for Pulido

In September, GB Energy/Texaco Jamaica said goodbye to their former CEO Mauricio Pulido and welcomed his replacement Bela Szabo.



“This is a great opportunity for me. My last position was in St Maarten, so I was responsible for all the islands around St Maarten.

Jamaica is a bigger market, so I'm looking forward to the experience and continuing what Mauricio did because he's done such a good job. They are big shoes to fill, but I will do my best effort,” Szabo told the Jamaica Observer's weekly Auto magazine.



With six years under his belt at GB Energy in St Maarten, Szabo comes at a time when the Texaco brand has been revitalised by Pulido's leadership.

The big shoes to fill included an expansion to 72 stations, across the board increases in market share and an embracing of alternative fuels with two liquid petroleum pumps in the Corporate Area.



“We're in a good position because we have been growing systematically in the last seven, eight years, so we look forward to continuing the same pattern, to continue expanding our network here in the country; and I look forward to continue pushing the same way [Pulido] has done it,” said Szabo.



Szabo began putting his stamp on his early tenure in Jamaica by partnering with the Ministry of Education and pledging $1 million to ten schools.

— Rory Daley