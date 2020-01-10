First Rock selects selling agents for IPO
First Rock Capital Holdings welcomed local brokers PROVEN Wealth Limited, Scotia Investments Limited, Barita Investments Limited and Mayberry Investments Limited as selling agents to the public for its initial public offering (IPO) at the lead brokers signing on Monday at First Rock headquarters in Kingston.
Sagicor Investments Jamaica is the lead arrangers and lead broker for the IPO, while the co-arranger is Sygnus Capital Limited.
The highly anticipated IPO is expected to open next Monday, January 13, however early applications are being accepted. The company is seeking to raise up to US $18.5 million through the sale of ordinary shares.
According to First Rock, the basis of the allotment will be on a first come, first serve basis, subject to the discretion of the board of directors.
“The company is spreading its wings across the real estate sectors and continues to positively emboss its imprint on the market. With the company's expertise and achievement over a short period, there is no doubt that our hard work will unremittingly transcend to higher heights, especially with the well-equipped management team and experienced board. We have high expectations for our IPO, especially with the positive reception so far,” Ryan Reid, president, and co-founder of First Rock stated.
The company is incorporated in St Lucia with properties across the region in Costa Rica, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and the United States.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy