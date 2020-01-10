Rubis takes steps to minimise pollution incident

Wayne Fraser, operations manager at Rubis Energy Jamaica says the company has started to take the necessary steps to minimise the impact of a pollution incident, which occurred at its Rockfort facility in East Kingston on Tuesday, to members of the neighbouring communities and the surrounding environs, and will continue to monitor the situation. He added that there were no injuries and the affected lines have been isolated for repair and maintenance.



According to Rubis, the roof of a water tank ruptured, resulting in damage to fuel and chemical lines. The breach was contained within the bund wall at the plant.



The incident was promptly reported to the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), which along with Rubis's environmental engineering team, conducted a full assessment.



According to the reports, there is no lingering trace of product on the seashore and the odour released from the spill has completely evaporated.



“As stated in a press statement issued by NEPA, the impact has been very minimal, and the extent of the spill was extremely limited. There have been no reports of fish kill from the spill,” Fraser emphasised, when asked about the progress of the situation to date.



Senior manager for the environmental management subdivision at NEPA, Richard Nelson, explained in a Jamaica Observer interview that while it was not a large spill, as the pipeline was not totally ruptured, it is expected that the petroleum marketing company will be served with an enforcement notice.



He explained that, under its mandate, the agency must take the necessary enforcement action, as this is a pollution incident.



Meanwhile, Rubis assured that fuel distribution to its service stations and customers have not been impacted.



The multinational company, which specialises in the distribution and marketing of petroleum and chemical products, operates in 17 territories across the Caribbean, with Jamaica being the largest single entity with the largest privately owned fuel storage facility.