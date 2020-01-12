US Embassy swats down fake extradition claim

Allegations that United States marshals are in Jamaica for the extradition of a member of the Andrew Holness administration have been rubbished by the United States Embassy in Kingston.

In an unprecedented move, the Embassy took to social media Sunday to dismiss the allegations which have been making the rounds since last week.

“Contrary to social media rumours, there is no extradition request(s) for any minister of the Jamaican Government from the United States Government,” the Embassy said.

“The Jamaican Government has been very cooperative with the United States Government on these matters,” the Embassy added.

The allegation of an extradition request for a Jamaican Government minister surfaced last week on social media accounts linked to supporters of the Opposition People's National Party, with the party's president Dr Peter Phillips hinting that this could be an issue in a release he issued on Saturday following day one of a two-day retreat of the party's candidates, caretakers and campaign managers.