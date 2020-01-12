Flow restores Internet

Dear Claudienne,

I have been without Internet and have been going into the Flow office in Fairview- Montego Bay every other week at minimum, to get an update as an email or call cannot be initiated on their part.

There is no dial tone so I imagine, there will continue to be no Internet.

I realise Flow is not losing as during the period that I have been without the service I have bought two sim cards to facilitate Internet usage while the home service is down.

I have been topping up in excess of my usual monthly payment, and this is highly inconvenient for work and leisure.

The tipping point is having to go to their office as the call centre is unresponsive and despite my visits to the office, there is no urgency in resolving the issue even though other customers in my community have Internet service.

I have asked to have the billing suspended as this is ridiculous. Attached you will find a bill showing what is owed and my account number.

I had been advised that the billing would be suspended, only to be told on a later visit that it would not be done and that I would only be granted a rebate.

The billing works like clockwork, but the ongoing issue with the technical department is still to be resolved.

I need answers and a solution that makes sense and I hope that you can help.

CM

Dear CM

Tell Claudienne has been in communication with Flow about your concerns.

Flow has sent the column the following email:

“ Thank you for giving us an opportunity to address this concern.

We take such concerns very seriously and appreciate the opportunity to make amends. Please note that our team fully resolved the issue with CM's service on January 5, 2019 and the relevant rebate was applied to his account. He was also advised accordingly.

