Suspect in double murder shot dead in MoBay



MONTEGO BAY, St James — A man, who has featured in multiple murders, including a double murder in the St Andrew North Police Division, was shot dead during a confrontation with the police at an apartment complex in an upscale area of Montego Bay, Monday afternoon.



He has been identified as Kimani Brown, otherwise known as “Jim Brown” or “Indian”, who was of a Passage Fort, St Catherine address.



During the operation at the apartment complex on Monday, three others — one of whom is suspected to be wanted for murders in the Corporate Area — were taken into custody.



According to the St James police, about 6:30 pm a team went on an intelligence-driven operation to the apartment complex in the Mango Walk section of Montego Bay, when Brown allegedly pointed a gun at the cops.



The police reportedly took evasive action and Brown was subsequently shot and injured. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A police source told the Jamaica Observer that Brown had several tattoos on his body, one of which marked “Sinful Saith” on his right forearm. The police reportedly retrieved an illegal handgun during the operation.



A reward of $100,000 was being offered through Crime Stop Jamaica for information on the whereabouts of Brown, who was wanted for the January 2, 2018 double murder of Simone Campbell-Collymore and Winston Walters.



Reports are that approximately 3:57 pm, Campbell-Collymore and Walters were brutally gunned down at the entrance of Forest Ridge Apartments in Red Hills, St Andrew.



Meanwhile, as the St James police intensified their operations in the parish to rid it of criminals, Brown became the second person to be killed during a gunfight with them since the start of the year.



Last week, the police went to Richmond Hill, Catadupa, in search of the most wanted man in the parish, Delano Wilmott, who goes by the alias “Lano” and “Prekeh Bwoy”, when the unidentified man was shot and killed.



Of the 19 police divisions across the island, the St James police seized the most illegal firearms last year — 110 — and more than 4,700 rounds of ammunition during the period.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a state of emergency in St James, Hanover and Westmoreland in April last year.



In addition to that, the St James police formed an elite quick response team to police in and around Montego Bay.

The presence of the more than two dozen members of the tactical team on motorcycles is evident in every nook and cranny of the city.