RUSH FOR SPOTS



FALMOUTH, Trelawny — The race for places in the mid-season final of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League is expected to intensify when the return round games get underway this weekend with six matches.



Defending champions Faulkland FC, still the only team yet to lose a game, and former champions FC Reno, lead their respective zones after the first-round of matches. Both teams will hope to at least maintain their advantage this weekend.



Faulkland FC, who are on 11 points in Zone One, will take on George's Plain FC at Llandilo Sports Complex on Sunday, while FC Reno who lead Zone Two on goal-difference over Coopers Pen FC, will be away to Hopewell United at Orchard Sports Complex in Hopewell.



Coopers Pen FC will take on Sandals South Coast in one of two games that will be played on Saturday, while the others will be played on Sunday, all set to kick off at 3:00pm.



Faulkland FC who are seeking consistency had beaten George's Plain FC 3-1 in their first game and will take on a team that have lost their last two games, failing to score in both.



Faulkland FC will be without key midfielder Marvin Sangster who was red-carded in their 3-2 come-from- behind win over Harmony FC last weekend.

Shanoy Anderson and Obrien Robinson have combined to score five of Faulkland FC's 10 goals and they are expected to lead the attack against George's Plain.



Montego Bay United have managed to string together back-to-back 2-0 wins and will take on a Falmouth United team that are still trying to find some consistency, being held 1-1 by last-placed Super Star last week, after winning back-to-back games.



Both teams have strengthened their squads since the start of the transfer period and the game could be the highlight of the round after they played out a 1-1 draw in the first-round.



Two players on who much would have been expected coming into to season---Dino Williams of MBU and Allan Ottey of Falmouth United---- scored their first goals of the competition last weekend.



It's Nazime Matalie-Grant who leads the MBU scoring however, with four goals. All of Falmouth United's five goals have come from different players.



FC Reno are marginally ahead of Coopers Pen, and will be away to a Hopewell United team that are yet to earn a win, but have drawn their last three games 0-0.



Last weekend, FC Reno gutted out a 2-0 win over Lilliput Rovers and will start favourites to get three points against Hopewell United that have scored one goal all season.



On Saturday, Coopers Pen FC who were held by Hopewell United, will be home to Sandals South Coast who are coming off their first win of the season, beating Wadadah FC.



The two goals scored against Wadadah FC were the first for Sandals South Coast, after they were awarded three goals when Lilliput Rovers failed to have adequate security for their game.



Wadadah FC have lost three straight games after winning their first two, and are away to Lilliput Rovers on Sunday, in what could be a must win for them if they are to stay in touch with the leaders.



The last season's beaten finalists have fallen to fourth in Zone Two, but are still within striking distance, and a win this weekend could see them moving up in the points standing.



Lilliput Rovers have won just one game so far and have scored one goal during their upset win over Coopers Pen.



