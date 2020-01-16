PHOTO: Get Set!
Meet director for the Milo Western Relays Ray Harvey (right) and Meet Manager Anthony Myers (second left) accept the sponsors cheque from Chevanne Lawrence (left), trade marketing manager (beverages), Nestle Jamaica Limited at Tuesday's media launch of the 42nd staging of the Milo Western Relays which will be held at GC Foster Sports College on Saturday, February 8.
They are joined by three students who were in attendance at the event held at Holy Trinity Church Hall in Westgate, Montego Bay. The one-day meet is being held at GC Foster for the second year as the track at the Montego Bay Sports Complex has been in a state of disrepair for several years and cannot be used for competition.
(Photo: Paul Reid)
