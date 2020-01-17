The biggest derby in the world

It's second versus fourth in Spain when high-riding teams, Real Madrid and Sevilla, face off against each other.

After which England's biggest derby take centre stage on Sunday with Liverpool hosting hated rivals Manchester United in an expected cracker.

Event # 1 – Spanish La Liga – Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Real Madrid head into this crucial encounter after lifting the Spanish Super Cup, beating Atletico Madrid on penalties last weekend. Los Blancos extended their three-match winning streak in 2020 and will surely be motivated to build on their superb form.

Despite a shaky start to the season, Real Madrid will be going into this massive game with 16 unbeaten matches in all competitions thus far. They have won 11 matches and have lost just once in 22 games. Real currently are second in the table only behind Barcelona on goal difference.

They have drawn three of their last four league matches and are yet to lose a game in La Liga at home so far this season.

Meanwhile, Sevilla have regained some level of consistency since mid-December and come into this game on the back of a four-match unbeaten run scoring nine goals while conceding just once.

Sitting fourth in the table, Sevilla have only won once in their last four league games but have lost just once in their previous 11 games heading into this match.

Key Stats

Real Madrid – have beaten Sevilla in all of their last 12 head-to-head meetings at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sevilla – have the best away record in La Liga so far this season winning six games, drawing twice and losing twice while garnering 20 points. Both sides – When both sides met earlier in September of 2019, Real Madrid came away 1-0 winners thanks to a Karim Benzema strike. The betting tip. Draw.

Event # 2 – English Premier League – Liverpool vs Manchester United

All eyes will be on Anfield when Liverpool and Manchester United face each other in the North West derby in an expected thrilling Super Sunday showdown.

Liverpool will look to continue their relentless march to their first Premier League title in 30 years, but could their most hated rivals, Manchester United be the side to serve up their first loss in 38 games?

High-flying Liverpool are 14 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand following their 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham last weekend.

However, Liverpool will be conscious of the fact that Sunday's opponents, Manchester United, remain the only team to take a point off them so far this season. Beat Manchester United on Sunday and Liverpool equals Manchester City's record of 18-consecutive Premier League home wins.

The consistency of Liverpool may be frightening for the Red Devils, as this Liverpool team are high on confidence and seem unbeatable and will be hoping to put in another statement performance against their most hated rivals.

On the flip side, Manchester United have had an inconsistent season so far but are still the only side to get a draw against their rivals Liverpool. It must hurt United to see their biggest rivals so far ahead of them right now.

It would hurt even more if Liverpool beat them to jointly hold the Premier League record for consecutive victories with their other rivals City.

The Red Devils would love nothing more than to halt Liverpool's relentless assault towards the title and ensure they miss out on another record, even if it did help their other hated rivals Manchester City to keep the record.

The current form suggests that this may be wishful thinking from the Red Devils and their legion of fans, but nothing will get them fired up more than serving up a sweetly timed defeat to a team they view with immense disdain.

Key Stats

Liverpool – are currently on a run of 6 games without conceding a goal and have scored 9 goals in their last 5 games against Man United – the Reds have won 20 of their last 21 games while scoring 50 goals in the process.

Manchester United – are yet to lose a match when striker Marcus Rashford has scored in the league this season – they are also unbeaten against Liverpool in their last 2 league games.

Both Teams – Liverpool are undefeated in their last 51 league games at home, while United have not managed a win away to Liverpool in their previous three visits. The betting tip: Liverpool win.

